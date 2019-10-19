Melaka murder: Remand for S'pore suspect extended

MELAKA • The remand order for the Singaporean man who is suspected of killing his wife and stepson, and dismembering their bodies in Melaka, has been extended by seven days to Oct 25, Bernama news agency reported.

The magistrate's court assistant registrar Mohd Anuar Ostadi issued the remand order yesterday after police applied for an extension to help in the investigations into the case.

The decomposed and dismembered remains of the victims - a 27-year-old woman and her 11-year-old son - were first stumbled upon on Oct 10 by a grass-cutter in bushes next to an industrial area, The Star reported.

Melaka police chief Mat Kassim Karim said the suspect was arrested on Oct 11 with the cooperation of the Singapore authorities.

Police later took the suspect to his rented two-storey house in Taman Merdeka Jaya - where bloodstains had been discovered in a bedroom earlier - and also found heads on the roof, according to Sin Chew Daily.

The suspect was previously remanded for seven days beginning on Oct 12, Bernama reported.