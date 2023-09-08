Melaka govt mulls incentives to restore flights at airport

MELAKA - The Melaka Government is prepared to offer special incentives for airlines to operate commercial flights from Melaka International Airport (LTAM) in Batu Berendam here following the recent exit of service providers.

State works, infrastructure, public amenities and transport committee chairman Datuk Hameed Mytheen Kunju Basheer said this was to attract more airlines to operate commercial services at LTAM.

“It’s true that two airlines operating commercial flights in and out of LTAM have ceased operations there.

“The airlines cited lack of passengers and high operating costs as reasons for discontinuing their services,” he said on Friday.

Mr Hameed Mythen said he has met six airlines in a bid to bring domestic and international flights to LTAM.

“I have yet to get any positive (response)... we are continuing the efforts to attract them to LTAM,” he said.

Mr Hameed Mytheen said the state will also hold a global air show at LTAM on Sept 29.

Aviation industry players from Australia, Russia, Thailand and Singapore, as well as local government agencies, will participate in the three-day event until Oct 1, he added.

Mr Hameed Mythen was responding to The Star’s report on Tuesday that there are no longer commercial flights at LTAM.

The Star visited the airport on Sept 5 and found that check-in desks, a baggage carousel and other counters had been empty since last month with flights, including to Pekan Baru in Indonesia and Penang, no longer available. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK