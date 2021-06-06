Melaka eatery's 'last-gasp' banner helps keep it afloat

MELAKA • An eatery owner in Malaysia's historical city Melaka has come up with a creative banner to help drum up business, with viral results.

The banner reads: "Please Support Us!! Going To Die Already..." and includes a drawing of a prawn lying on its back.

Ms Anna Lee, 41, who manages the I Love Penang Street Food restaurant, said she decided to put up the banner to draw foodies to her shop in Jalan Tengkera.

"This is a very difficult time for all of us and I came up with this idea to encourage motorists to stop and pack food at this row of pre-war shophouses along the busy street," she said.

Malaysia is in the midst of a two-week lockdown that will end on June 14, as it battles surging Covid-19 cases. Most business activities are barred save for those in essential sectors such as food and beverage, healthcare and banking.

Ms Lee said that the banner, which has gone viral on social media, has attracted customers to her shop as well as those nearby.

She said she had started her business last November, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I took the challenge to venture into the food business using my in-laws' Penang-style menu," she said.

Meanwhile, Mr Low Chee Leong, assemblyman for the Kota Laksamana constituency in the southern Malaysian state, said he would help food operators along the street by ordering take-away and sending them to the needy in the historical city.

He said: "I will do it twice weekly to support their businesses.

"So far, many food outlets in my constituency have somehow managed to stay afloat despite the reduced business during lockdown."

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK