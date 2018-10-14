Mekong Delta fights high-tide flooding

HANOI • The local authorities in Vietnam's Mekong Delta are taking steps to mitigate the impact of flooding caused by high tides during the annual flood season.

The delta's provinces and Can Tho City have been severely affected by high tides over the past few days.

In Can Tho City, the municipal People's Committee held a meeting last Thursday with the city's Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to look at measures to deal with flooding and high tides.

The department's deputy director Nguyen Tan Nhon said high tides combined with heavy rain and flood waters from the Mekong River had eroded many embankments in outlying areas and submerged streets with up to 50cm of water.

To deal with the flooding, the department has set up search and rescue teams, equipped with boats and other gear.

The floods this year have affecting some 37ha of rice fields and 91ha of vegetable and cash crops, according to the city's committee for natural disaster prevention.

The high tides - the highest seen in the past 10 years, according to local farmers in Hoa Khanh - have also caused 8.5 tonnes of fish and other aquatic species in ponds to escape into rivers and canals.

VIET NAM NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK