Megawati ticks off groups threatening 'people power' movement over Indonesia election result

JAKARTA - Former president Megawati Soekarnoputri, the chairman of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), has ticked off groups that have threatened to stage mass protests if their presidential candidate of choice loses in the Indonesian elections, highlighting her own election loss in 2009.

"Whatever the results may be, we should just be happy. I'd participated in the presidential election previously; I didn't kick up a fuss when I lost. Never mind, just laugh it off and have a meal together, as that's the choice of the people," she told MetroTV on Wednesday (April 17).

Ms Megawati was speaking to journalists at her house in the Kebagusan area of South Jakarta after casting her vote at the local polling station, reported Tempo.

She called for every Indonesian to accept the results.

"Whatever the results may be, we should be joyous about it," she said.

Related Story Indonesia election microsite: Read more stories

PDI-P secretary general Hasto Kristiyanto said Ms Megawati's statement was a direct warning to people who threatened to rebel against the result through a "people power" movement.

Among others, senior politician Amien Rais of the National Mandate Party (PAN) has suggested that a mass mobilisation would be an answer to alleged faults in the 2019 General Election.