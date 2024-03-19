Meet the youngest Malaysian female chef to have a Michelin-starred restaurant

BANGKOK - For most chefs – certainly most chefs that I know – the ultimate career goal is to one day earn a Michelin star (or two or three) for their restaurants.

Of course, these are lofty dreams that do not often come true, because competition is stiff and not all chefs are going to make the cut.

After all, in Malaysia, there are currently only five restaurants with Michelin stars and the chefs behind these eateries have been in the industry for quite awhile.

So you can only imagine how 29-year-old Sarawakian chef Michelle Goh, the chef-patron at Mia Restaurant in Bangkok felt when she learnt that her restaurant, which she runs with her husband, fellow chef Pongcharn ‘Top’ Russell, had been awarded a Michelin star in December 2023.

“Um, I honestly couldn’t really tell you in words – I feel like the whole thing was a very, very surreal experience. When we first got the notification that we got a star, I think everyone was really in disbelief and shock – we didn’t really know if it was real or not,” Ms Goh said during a Google Meet interview.

“They sent out the notification via email before the award ceremony, so I felt like in between that time, it was very, very stressful because we didn’t know if it was really happening or if it was some kind of mistake or spam. Everyone was really worrying about it!”

Ms Goh is now the youngest Malaysian female chef to have a Michelin-starred restaurant and also the first Sarawakian chef to have bagged a Michelin star.

In so many ways though, the recognition awarded to Goh is a long time coming. Especially when you consider that she wanted to be a chef from the tender age of eight!

Growing up



Ms Goh grew up in Kuching, Sarawak, and spent most of her formative years with her grandparents. She says it was both her paternal and maternal grandmother who sparked her initial interest in cooking.

“From a very young age, I was helping my grandmothers in the kitchen just because both my grandmothers are very good cooks,” she said.

“And at the time, they would kind of let me help out with stirring the wok or really, really simple things like peeling vegetables, so that is how I started cooking.”

The turning point that tipped a beloved hobby into a potential career happened when Ms Goh was just eight years old and was due in large part to British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver.

“When I was eight, I was watching a Jamie Oliver cooking show called Oliver’s Twist and he was making fish and chips and it was a very casual dish but the way he made it and spoke about it really changed my perspective on what food could be,” said Ms Goh.

“That is when I realised that I wanted to become a chef.”