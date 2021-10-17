Meet Ailynn, one of first virtual influencers in Thailand

Like many members of Generation Z, Ai-Ailynn uses her Instagram account to document her outfit of the day and her escapades around cafes and museums. And in less than a month, she has amassed more than 5,000 social media followers.

Cutting a slim figure and sporting a sleek black bob with a beauty mark just under her right eye, the 21-year-old, who celebrated her birthday this month, hopes to make it big as an influencer and has recently scored a deal with AIS, Thailand's largest mobile operator.

But there is a catch - Ailynn is not a real person.

She is one of Thailand's first few virtual influencers created to mimic the features and personality of a real person, in some instances appearing so lifelike that one might not realise they are crafted out of pixels.

Created by SIA Bangkok, which touts itself as Thailand's first virtual influencer agency, Ailynn was largely born out of pandemic limitations.

"There are huge opportunities for virtual influencers. Developing a metaverse influencer like Ailynn allows one to overcome limitations like social distancing and an ageing society," said SIA Bangkok, which was started this year and introduced Ailynn to the online world last month.

The agency told The Sunday Times via e-mail that it expects the local market for virtual influencers to grow. Thais, in particular, spend a good amount of time online.

A 2020 government survey showed that Thais spent an average of 11 hours and 25 minutes online a day - an increase of about an hour from 2019 figures - with the pandemic cited as one of the driving factors.

Brazilian icon Lu of Magalu was one of the world's earliest virtual influencers, hitting the scene in 2009.

Created by retail conglomerate Magazine Luiza, she is known for her product reviews and has over 10 million followers on Instagram and TikTok combined.

Another virtual influencer boasting more than six million followers on both platforms is Miquela Sousa, also known as Lil Miquela.

She has released music videos, advocated social cases and appeared in Calvin Klein, Samsung and Prada campaigns.

The forever 19-year-old, created by Los Angeles-based tech start-up Brud, was named one of Time magazine's 25 most influential people on the Internet in 2018.

Thailand's Ailynn is part of a growing cadre of virtual influencers who are becoming increasingly common on social media feeds, with characters emerging from countries like South Korea, Russia and Mexico in recent years.

Players in the influencer marketing industry say that unlike their real-life counterparts, virtual influencers are versatile and can meet the needs of brands.

"At a human level, dealing with influencers and their managers can have its challenges. Brand messaging, compatibility and fees can be issues. So (virtual influencers) provide an alternative, possibly a less challenging one," said Influencers Thailand managing director Thana Rappeepanya.

A virtual influencer can also be given any image, personality or "life" experience to connect with the target audience, and is a "perfect entity" for the brand or message, said Mr Nirote Chaweewannakorn, country director for Thailand at influencer marketing agency Gushcloud.

Assistant Professor Sakulsri Srisaracam, who specialises in digital media at the Panyapiwat Institute of Management, said there is the added element of "transparency", as most virtual influencers are upfront about their unreal nature.

"It creates a sort of fantasy for people and some find it exciting to connect and experience this exotic character's life," she added , noting that such influencers can also be more cost-effective, as all they require are tech skills such as computer editing.

Computer-generated influencers are also scandal-free, said Mr Nirote, noting instances when brands have had to do damage control when human influencers became embroiled in problems.

"Many (real-life) influencers are young people who from time to time act recklessly - like humans do. Virtual influencers, on the other hand, are not prone to this," he said, adding that Gushcloud does not rule out the possibility of having virtual influencers in its talent line-up.

Still, industry players do not see these virtual characters overtaking the demand for human influencers.

Mr Nirote said: "Influencer marketing is based on trust and it's not easy to build trust for a virtual influencer, especially when everyone knows it's a fictional character."

Prof Sakulsri believes the influencer marketing space will see more virtual characters emerging, but they will co-exist with their human counterparts.

"The experience that virtual platforms and influencers provide is becoming increasingly important, but there will definitely be a segment who still prefer human influencers whom they can interact with in real life," she said.

But in this aspect, human influencers will have to rethink their role and seek to differentiate themselves even more.

"Perhaps they will not have such curated and perfect social media feeds. They might want to reveal more emotions for a deeper connection," she said.

Mr Nirote added: "When a (human) influencer walks on the street and his or her fans come to ask for a photograph - that's the human connection right there. It is not something virtual influencers can give to the fans."