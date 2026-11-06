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Media Mulia, publisher of Malaysia’s oldest newspaper, to reconsider retrenchment of 100 staff

The publisher will also consider alternatives to retrenchment as part of efforts to restructure its business model.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian publisher Media Mulia has agreed to review its paid leave programme involving nearly 100 employees and consider alternatives to retrenchment as part of efforts to restructure its business model.

Its director and chief financial officer, Abd Wahid Idris, said the company remained in discussions and was open to various options to ensure business continuity and protect employees’ welfare.

He said this after meeting Communications Minister Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil at Parliament on Nov 5.

“Our immediate priority is to conduct a comprehensive assessment and identify the best way to restructure our business model.

“InsyaAllah, following further assessment and discussions with the Communications Minister, some adjustments or changes may be made to our existing plans,” he told Bernama.

Also present at the meeting, which lasted more than an hour, were Broadcasting Department director-general Ashwad Ismail, Malaysian Media Council (MMM) Media Practice Reform director Raveena Nagotra and Media Mulia adviser Eddy Aziz.

Fahmi was previously reported as saying that media organisations facing operational and financial difficulties should come forward for discussions to explore possible assistance and ensure their employees were not at risk of retrenchment.

On Nov 4 , MMM urged Media Mulia to safeguard the rights, transparency and welfare of its employees following the restructuring exercise involving Utusan Malaysia and Kosmo! newspapers.

Media reports have stated that Media Mulia is owned by Aurora Mulia (70%) and Opulence Global Asia (30%). BERNAMA