Measures in Asia to curb pandemic

With a resurgence in coronavirus infections around the world, optimism over the mass roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines is beginning to wane.

Though more people have now been inoculated than had ever contracted the virus - 119 million vaccine doses administered versus 105 million infected - countries are scrambling to contain its spread amid worries that new variants - the British B117, the Brazilian and South African strains - could be more transmissible.

Europe remains the worst-affected region, with more than 760,000 deaths.

And though the United States has reported the highest number of infections globally, it has recorded declining numbers of new cases and hospital admissions over the past few weeks, as millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses are rolled out.

Latin America has recorded more than 19 million infections and over 610,000 deaths, with several nations struggling to roll out vast vaccination programmes.

African countries are battling damaging second waves, while straining to procure sufficient doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

And in the Middle East, the International Monetary Fund has warned that delays in distributing vaccines could bring back social unrest in parts of the region.

Asia has fared better than the rest of the world, partly due to measures taken to reduce the virus' spread by detecting cases, isolating them and quarantining contacts.

Here are some of the actions taken by territories and countries in the Asian region to stem the pandemic.

VIETNAM

The country is battling a fresh Covid-19 outbreak linked to a factory in Hai Duong, driven by the British variant. The outbreak has spread to at least 10 cities and provinces, including Ho Chi Minh City and capital Hanoi.

Vietnam has restricted domestic and international travel, shut schools and cancelled Tet-related activities - the country's celebration of the Chinese New Year.

Vaccinations have not started, as Hanoi approved OxfordAstraZeneca's vaccine only on Jan 30. State media reported that the first batch of 50,000 doses would arrive by next month.

MALAYSIA

It has experienced a steep upward trajectory of new infections - more than 3,000 a day in the last three weeks.

The government has been criticised for allowing most economic activities to continue. But Putrajaya has pledged to take action against those who flout health protocols, including fining repeat offenders and empowering the army to make arrests.

Stricter measures will also be imposed for Chinese New Year which will restrict reunion dinners to a maximum of 15 family members who live within a 10km radius. Prayers at temples are set at a maximum of 30 people.

INDONESIA

With about 1.1 million infections and over 31,000 deaths, Indonesia has the highest number of coronavirus cases in South-east Asia.

The country has closed its borders to all foreign travellers since last month. It has also imposed tighter restrictions across Java and Bali, which include eateries being allowed to serve dine-in customers at only 25 per cent of their capacity, while malls must close at 7pm. Mask wearing remains compulsory across the country.

Indonesia is banking on vaccinations to help protect its people. President Joko Widodo set the ball rolling by receiving his Covid-19 vaccine from China's Sinovac Biotech last month.

To date, nearly 250,000 healthcare workers have been given their first shot. Indonesia has set a target of giving the Covid-19 vaccine to 181.5 million people by next year.

MYANMAR

The Feb 1 coup will complicate the country's response to Covid-19, as many front-line healthcare workers have stopped working and launched civil disobedience campaigns to protest against military rule.

Officials have sought to ease worries that vaccination plans would be affected by the protests.

India has sent 1.5 million free doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. More vaccines are expected to arrive, including 27 million doses from next month. The military has vowed to inoculate 38.4 million people aged 18 and older by the end of this year.

SOUTH KOREA

The country is grappling with a mounting caseload mainly caused by cluster infections from religious facilities. It has put in place restrictions such as capacity limits on trains and ferries, and limited social gatherings to up to four people.

But only about 117,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 150,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive this month.

CHINA

It has imposed localised lockdowns and started mass testing in cities experiencing an outbreak.

It has also imposed stricter requirements on international arrivals. Travellers must have multiple negative test results and quarantine for at least 14 days in a designated hotel on arrival, with many cities and regions imposing additional home observation requirements.

Those who want to return to their home towns ahead of Chinese New Year will have to do a nucleic acid test at least seven days before they depart. They also have to undergo 14 days of health monitoring at home when they return, during which they are encouraged not to gather with others or leave home. The rules kicked in on Jan 28 and will remain in effect until March 8.

HONG KONG

The city has banned dining in at eateries from 6pm and limited public gatherings to two people until Feb 17.

Residents will face mandatory testing if one or more new confirmed cases with unknown sources are found in residential developments or if sewage samples test positive for Covid-19. If two or more confirmed cases are found in the workplace, these places will also be included in the compulsory testing notice.

JAPAN

A state of emergency covering 10 prefectures which include Tokyo, Osaka and Fukuoka will be in place until March 7.

Japan has tightened border restrictions but its emergency measures - which urge people to work from home and businesses to close early - cannot be enforced. The government has enacted laws, which come into effect in the middle of this month, to fine those not complying with the measures.

INDIA

The country has recorded more than 10.8 million Covid-19 cases but has seen a decline in infections in the past few months.

It has approved two vaccines for emergency use: Covishield by AstraZeneca and Covaxin, developed by local firm Bharat Biotech. To date, it has inoculated 4.5 million people and aims to vaccinate over 300 million people by August.

A lockdown imposed since March last year halted all economic activity and people were allowed to leave their homes only to buy essential items. The restrictions have been gradually loosened since May last year.

New Delhi has tightened its borders by restricting flights to and from Britain until Sunday. To date, it has recorded over 165 cases of the British variant.