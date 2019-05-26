McDonald's ad drive a landmark event in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA • McDonald's billboards featuring iconic Malaysian landmarks have gone viral.

These billboards are part of the fast-food chain's latest out-of-home campaign celebrating Malaysia's famous sights and sounds unique to each location.

The locations include Penang Bridge, Petronas Twin Towers, Sunway Pyramid, turtle nesting in Terengganu, and Batu Caves. The visuals are constructed using McDonald's food items such as fries, burgers, nuggets and ice cream.

A post by Facebook page Buletin shows several of these billboards, including one in Penang which has the Penang Bridge made out of fries and the caption "Pulau Pinang Pulau Mutiara" (Penang, the Pearl of the Orient).

Another image shows two sundae cones joined by a single fry depicting the Petronas Twin Towers, with the caption "Semoga kita berjumpa lagi di Kuala Lumpur" (May we meet again in Kuala Lumpur).

Also posted was a billboard featuring a chocolate sundae with the words "Tinggi-tinggi Gunung Kinabalu" (High High Mount Kinabalu), the title of the iconic Sabah song about Malaysia's highest mountain.

Many social media users said the images were eye-catching, with several commenting that the marketing team should also help the struggling national zoo's marketing campaign to attract more visitors.

Earlier this month, in a statement to Marketing Interactive, McDonald's Malaysia's marketing director Eugene Lee said the campaign would see more than 50 such billboards across the country.

He said the firm spent about RM300,000 (S$99,000) on the billboard campaign, and advertising agency Leo Burnett was involved in the creative aspect of the drive. "It's part of our effort to really localise the brand in Malaysia and touch our customers by being locally relevant," Mr Lee was quoted as saying.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK