Two students dead in Philippine school shooting, officials say

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The incident happened at the Ateneo de Zamboanga University high school campus in Zamboanga City in southern Philippines on Aug 18.

MANILA – Two students were killed in a shooting at a high school in the southern Philippines on Aug 18 , and the situation was now under control, officials said, in the second such incident in the country in less than two months.

The shooting took place at a school attached to the Ateneo de Zamboanga University in the southern city of Zamboanga.

The gunman brought a pistol and a rifle onto the school campus and fired at students inside a classroom, according to a preliminary police report.

The gunman, a grade 9 student, killed himself. The victim was a male student a grade above him, the police said.

The university’s president Ernald Andal confirmed that there was no longer an active shooting and there were no additional fatalities or reported injuries.

“We do not want any of these things to happen. We wish to prioritise the safety of all our students,” Andal said.

The school is a five-storey building on an 8ha site that houses the university’s grade school and junior high school students, according to its website.

The shooting followed an attack in June at a public high school in Tacloban City in which at least three students were killed and about 20 others injured when two of their schoolmates opened fire on campus.

School ​shootings are rare in the Philippines, which has relatively strict gun ownership regulations, including background ‌checks ⁠and psychological evaluation requirements, although illegal firearms remain in circulation.

News channel ANC showed footage of students and parents gathering outside the school gates, following the incident in Zamboanga on Aug 18, with some armed police and soldiers present. Crime scene investigators were seen arriving at the school.

People wait outside Ateneo de Zamboanga University after a shooting that killed two people, in Zamboanga, southern Philippines, on Aug 18. PHOTO: REUTERS

The city’s mayor, Khymer Adan Olaso, told DZMM radio that the shooter used a “high-powered firearm” and a .45-calibre pistol and appeared to be wearing a body camera and live-streaming as he went on a shooting rampage.

A video circulating online shows the gunman entering a classroom and shooting at a teacher. He misses, then enters another classroom and uses his pistol to shoot at students there, hitting one.

Olaso said the shooter then turned the gun on himself.

There were two casualties, both students, one of whom was the gunman. PHOTO: THE PHILIPPINE INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Police spokeswoman Major Shellermie Chang said the school shooting happened at around 7.50am, and that, by 8.40am, “there was zero threat already”.

Andal said the university was coordinating with the authorities and would provide more details as information became available.

He said classes across all levels at Ateneo de Zamboanga University would be cancelled and declared a day of mourning and prayer on Aug 19.

The school said it has set up official communication channels and will relay information to the public as soon as possible.

The City Government of Zamboanga said it was “deeply saddened” by the incident and was closely coordinating with the school and the relevant authorities.

It also urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information, photos and videos, and encouraged people to rely on official advisories only.

The statement added: “We assure the public that the situation is under control and appropriate security measures are in place.

“The safety of our students, teachers and school communities remains our highest priority.

“We appeal to everyone to remain calm, vigilant and responsible.”

The incident came less than 10 days after a student went on a shooting rampage at a school on the outskirts of the capital Bangkok in Thailand. REUTERS