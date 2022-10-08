Massive floods hit Greater Jakarta amid forecasts of more rain ahead

JAKARTA - Greater Jakarta is bracing itself for more flooding after heavy downpours swept through many neighbourhoods, causing massive floods and severing major thoroughfares in the last few days.

Heavy rain and flooding also hit other parts of Indonesia, with more rain forecast across the archipelago for the rest of the week.

In several areas of the Indonesian capital, Tuesday's heavy downpour, which began in the afternoon, led to water inundating at least six major roads and 80 neighbourhoods, with some areas remaining flooded until Wednesday morning.

Sixty of the 80 neighbourhoods that were flooded with as much as 1.7m of water in some areas were located in South Jakarta.

In South Jakarta's Kemang and Mampang Prapatan areas, heavy flooding forced the authorities to mobilise hundreds of disaster mitigation agency workers, along with fire engines and heavy-duty pumping equipment.

On the outskirts of Jakarta in South Tangerang, heavy rainfall also caused severe flooding in at least six sub-districts in the regency and the forced closure of the Jakarta-Tangerang toll road from 6pm to 9.30pm on Tuesday, following 50cm of flood waters.

According to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), at least 1,252 homes in the six sub-districts were flooded.

Outside of the capital, a number of cities and regencies in West Java, including Bandung, West Bandung and Cimahi, also experienced flooding.

Meanwhile, in Sintang Regency in West Kalimantan province, heavy rainfall since Sunday caused the Serawai River to overflow, forcing more than 5,000 residents from six flooded villages to evacuate as at Tuesday night.

The flood waters, which ranged from 1.5m to 2m in depth, submerged over 1,000 houses, seven schools and 15 public facilities.

In an online statement on Wednesday, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) raised the alert status of five provinces from level 1 to level 2, in anticipation of more heavy rain and flash floods, until at least Friday.

These provinces were Jakarta, West Java and Banten on Java, as well as Aceh and West Kalimantan.

Separately, the BMKG announced that 10 provinces in Sumatra, all six provinces in Java, and all five provinces in Kalimantan would likely experience thunderstorms at least until Friday.

The BNPB urged Indonesians who live on floodplains or close to rivers and those living on cliffsides to take precautionary measures and take shelter in safer places in the event of heavy downpours that last for over one hour.

