Mass prayer for victims of shooting spree in Thailand

Ten thousand Buddhist monks gathered yesterday to hold a prayer ceremony for the victims of Thailand's worst mass shooting.

The event marked a week since the massacre in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Feb 8 was a Buddhist holiday in Thailand, with many looking forward to spending a relaxing time with their families.

But the day unexpectedly turned ugly when a soldier went on a shooting rampage, killing 29 people and injuring 58 others.

Angry over a property deal gone sour, he opened fire at four different locations before he was shot dead early the next day. Most of the victims were at Terminal 21 shopping centre, where the shooter held out against an overnight siege with an assault rifle and ammunition stolen from his army base.

Police named him as 32-year-old Jakrapanth Thomma. He had initially posted on Facebook during the attack, before his account was shut down by the social media company.

Thailand's worst mass shooting prompted soul-searching in the country of 69 million, where the army has long styled itself as the protector of the nation and has dominated politics for decades, either overtly or from behind the scenes.

Major shootings are rare in Thailand other than in the far south, where a decades-old insurgency persists.