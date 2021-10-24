Mask up, Malaysian health minister tells politicians

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin yesterday reminded his fellow politicians to wear their masks during meetings, noting that "many politicians have diabetes, hypertension and are probably obese".

His reminder came as the country recently allowed interstate travel again after months of lockdown, and relaxed rules on mass gatherings.

In a post on his official Instagram account, Mr Khairy warned Malaysians against letting the country become like Britain.

He said that the United Kingdom is experiencing a new wave of Covid-19 infections, in part due to the people's refusal to wear masks.

"Not-so-gentle reminder. Keep your masks on. Especially politicians.

"More and more of my colleagues are being seen in photos at meetings without masks on. Many politicians have diabetes, hypertension and are probably obese," he wrote.

"If you get Covid-19, even with the vaccine, it's not going to be fun and games. The UK is experiencing a wave, in part, because of their obstinate refusal to mask up. Don't be the UK. Just mask up," Mr Khairy added.

Malaysia has, from Oct 11, lifted travel curbs for its 13 states and three federal territories after full vaccination of its adult population hit 90 per cent.

As at Friday, 94.4 per cent of its adult population, and 72.2 per cent of its total population, are fully vaccinated.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK