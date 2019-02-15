Maserati cars bought for Apec summit in PNG found

PORT MORESBY • Papua New Guinea (PNG) has recovered 40 Maserati cars that vanished after being controversially bought for a recent Apec summit in the impoverished nation, but other vehicles remain missing.

Government documents show that dozens of the sleek Maserati Quattroporte cars - worth at least US$135,000 (S$183,000) each - have resurfaced at a wharf in Port Moresby and will be sold off next week. Three Bentley Flying Spur V8 vehicles worth at least US$410,000 each will also be sold by tender.

Police have been called in to find an unknown number of the estimated 1,500 vehicles that were bought or donated for last November's summit - which saw leaders from across the region descend on Port Moresby. The government justified the purchase of the sports cars by saying it was in keeping with the prestige of the event.

The disappearance of the vehicles after the summit became a major political headache for Prime Minister Peter O'Neill, who is battling to prevent a vote of no confidence in Parliament.

Apec 2018's CEO Christopher Hawkins has written to police to say that five vehicles in their possession have been recovered and four remain unaccounted for. An unknown number of vehicles are in use by government departments.

Critics had said the money used to buy the cars could have been better spent dealing with chronic social problems in a developing nation where diseases such as polio and tuberculosis have recently re-emerged.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE