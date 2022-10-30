Market hints at thin trading amid Malaysia’s election campaign

KUALA LUMPUR - When Malaysia’s heated election campaign kicks off in a week, thinner trading volume on the local bourse is anticipated as investors are likely to stay on the sidelines during the two-week period due to uncertainty, and this could cause stock prices to have significant shifts in response to major news.

In the past three election cycles in 2008, 2013, 2018, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI index fell 5.3 per cent, 0.7 per cent and 1 per cent respectively during campaigning, according to Bloomberg data.