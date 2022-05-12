Marcos visits dictator father's grave after election triumph

MANILA • Mr Ferdinand Marcos Jr went to the grave of his father, the disgraced Philippine dictator, a day after winning the presidential election, a visit that underscores the polarisation over the return to rule of the notorious political dynasty.

Images shared by Mr Marcos Jr's team yesterday showed him in sunglasses, laying flowers atop his father's grave in the Manila "heroes" cemetery, where the body was moved in 2016 after the family won a lengthy battle for the right to bury him alongside other presidents.

Past governments had refused to bury him at the cemetery because of his brutal 20-year era of martial law and autocracy, which ended with his overthrow in a 1986 "people power" uprising.

Mr Marcos' body had been kept in a refrigerated mausoleum in his northern home town of Paoay, until President Rodrigo Duterte approved the burial with full military honours.

One image appeared to show Mr Marcos Jr wiping away tears on Tuesday as he stood before the grave, where a photo of his father was displayed, images on his Twitter account showed.

"The young Marcos is grateful to the Filipino people for giving him the landslide victory and to his father who (has) been his inspiration throughout his life and taught him the value and meaning of true leadership," a statement with the images said.

The 64-year-old President-elect, better known as "Bongbong", swept Monday's election with more than double the votes of his nearest rival, winning an outright majority in a Philippine presidential contest for the first time in recent years. He vowed on Tuesday to work for all people, and told the world to judge him by his presidency, not his family's past.

Under the senior Mr Marcos' dictatorship, his family and cronies amassed an estimated US$10 billion (S$13.9 billion) in ill-gotten wealth, a government-appointed commission found.

Tens of thousands of suspected communist rebels and political foes were jailed, beaten or killed.

Mr Marcos Jr has always praised his father, describing him as a statesman and "political genius".

Central to the victory of Mr Marcos Jr, his critics and political opponents say, was an orchestrated offensive on social media, aided by a network of influencers and bloggers, to dispel historical narratives of the Marcos rule, and present new versions of events.

The family has long denied wrongdoing and says it has not engaged in misinformation campaigns. Said Mr Bonifacio Ilagan, who was jailed and tortured during the martial law era: "It is clear what is going to happen once he becomes president: The rehabilitation of Marcoses and revision of history is going to be complete."

Meanwhile, boxing great Manny Pacquiao has conceded defeat after his rumble for the top job failed to hit the mark with voters.

Mr Pacquiao, who had pledged to fight corruption, crack down on drugs and improve the lives of the impoverished, congratulated Mr Marcos Jr and said he hoped the son of the late dictator would "help the poor".

"As a boxer and athlete, I know how to accept defeat," Mr Pacquiao, 43, said in a video posted on Facebook late on Tuesday. "I just hope that while I lose in this fight, my fellow Filipinos - those who are struggling - will win."

Mr Pacquiao picked up fewer than four million votes, or 6.6 per cent of those counted in an initial tally. That left him a distant third behind Mr Marcos Jr, who got more than half the votes, and runner-up Leni Robredo.

