Marcos to raise S. China Sea issue with leaders of Indonesia, S'pore

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr of the Philippines, one of the claimant states in the South China Sea, will raise the maritime dispute with the leaders of Indonesia and Singapore during his inaugural state visits next week.

Mr Marcos will be visiting Indonesia from Sunday to next Tuesday, before heading to Singapore from next Tuesday to Wednesday.

Philippine Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Tess Daza said on Friday that the South China Sea issue will be one of the key regional concerns that Mr Marcos will be discussing with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, as well as Singapore President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Ms Daza said the talks would be "cognisant that all three countries actually have the common goal to maintain peace and stability" in the region.

The Philippines and Indonesia are among the claimants challenging Beijing's claim of almost the entire South China Sea. The other claimants are Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam and Taiwan.

The state visits are expected to provide clues on how Mr Marcos plans to navigate rising tensions between China and the United States - two superpowers now seeking stronger ties with the Philippines.

The US has been regularly sailing naval ships into the South China Sea and through the Taiwan Strait on what it calls freedom of navigation missions, which anger China.

In 2016, Manila scored a historic court victory over Beijing when a Hague tribunal struck down its sweeping claims over the South China Sea. Among other things, the tribunal ruled that China's argument of historic rights to the sea was invalid under international law. It also ruled that the West Philippine Sea belongs to Manila, not Beijing. But China does not recognise this ruling.

Mr Marcos and his family have close ties with Beijing, but he has also said he plans to stand up to any Chinese encroachment in the South China Sea.

The President's other priorities during his state visits include defence and investment.

In Indonesia, Mr Marcos plans to discuss with Mr Widodo their countries' "multi-faceted cooperation" in defence, maritime, border, economic and people-to-people cooperation. Both sides will sign key agreements on defence and culture and finalise a plan of action charting the bilateral priorities in the next five years.