Marcos' son keeps huge lead 5 months before Philippine polls

The son of late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos has kept his sizeable lead in the race for the presidency, with a 37-point margin over his closest rival five months before the crucial election.

Mr Ferdinand Marcos Jr, 64, topped a survey conducted by Social Weather Stations from Dec 12 to 16 with 51 per cent of the votes.

His closest rival, Vice-President Leni Robredo, trailed with 14 per cent. Senator and boxing sensation Manny Pacquiao was third with 12 per cent.

Bringing up the rear were Manila Mayor Isko Moreno with 6 per cent, and Senator Ping Lacson with 5 per cent.

The election to choose a successor to President Rodrigo Duterte is on May 9.

The survey was commissioned by think-tank Stratbase ADR.

Mr Marcos' running mate, Davao Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who is Mr Duterte's 43-year-old daughter, topped the poll for vice-president with 48 per cent.

She also has a huge lead over her nearest rival, Senate President Tito Sotto, who had 28 per cent.

Mr Marcos has been enjoying a surge in popularity, as voters see him as the "continuity candidate".

Ms Duterte-Carpio's decision to be Mr Marcos' running mate, defying her father's wishes, has even bolstered Mr Marcos' chances.

It solidified the two candidates' support in the northern and southern parts of the country, as well as in Metro Manila.

Analysts say Mr Marcos has also been reaping gains from his strong social media presence, where his handlers have obfuscated the unsavoury parts of his father's legacy.

Thousands were killed and tortured during two decades of martial rule under Mr Marcos' father.

Previous governments had recovered some 174 billion pesos (S$4.6 billion) in ill-gotten wealth from the Marcos family. Some 126 billion pesos worth of property, land, jewellery, paintings and stocks are still being disputed in courts.

But Mr Marcos' supporters - mostly born after the Marcos family fled the country in 1986 following a military-backed civilian revolt - believe history has been skewed against the family and that the reign of Marcos Sr was actually a "golden period".

The Marcos family has been cultivating this narrative and anchored the political comeback on voters unhappy with how the country has been run since 1986.

Ms Robredo, 56, has enjoyed a groundswell of support since she announced her run for the presidency to thwart Mr Marcos.

She narrowly defeated him to become vice-president in 2016.

But her campaign has been hobbled by voters who blame her and her political party for failures of past governments since 1986.