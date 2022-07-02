Marcos names low-key career diplomat as foreign minister

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has picked a low-key but well-regarded career diplomat, rather than a political appointee, to head the foreign ministry, as he signals his aim to make the Philippines' foreign policy more "inclusive".

Mr Enrique Manalo, 69, was sworn in as secretary of foreign affairs by Mr Marcos Jr yesterday.

He replaces Mr Teodoro Locsin Jr, 73, a former congressman and speechwriter, who was known to broadcast on Twitter both official statements and his own incendiary take on a myriad of issues.

Retired political professor Temario Rivera told Reuters yesterday that a veteran diplomat is more likely to appreciate the need to navigate difficult nuances and choices in geopolitics.

"By appointing Manalo, (Mr Marcos Jr) might be sending a signal of trying not to antagonise any of the major powers in the region, especially the US and China," he added.

Mr Manalo has more than 40 years of experience in diplomacy.

He is known to be efficient at quietly carrying out policies, working in the background and seeking a middle ground, especially on touchy issues such as the South China Sea.

The economics graduate, whose parents were both ambassadors, began his career in the foreign service as a special assistant in the deputy minister of foreign affairs' office in 1979.

His first ambassadorship appointment - to Belgium and Luxembourg - came in 2010. He also headed the Philippine Mission to the European Union that year.

Mr Manalo retired from foreign service in 2018, but he accepted an appointment in 2020 to serve as the Philippines' permanent representative to the United Nations.

He is the first career diplomat to lead the foreign ministry in nearly 20 years, since Ms Delia Albert, who helmed the ministry in 2003 and 2004.

Since 2004, the country's foreign minister had either been a businessman or a politician.

Mr Manalo's appointment comes as Mr Marcos Jr seeks to push the diplomatic needle closer to the middle, away from the pro-China stance favoured by his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte.

The former president had declared his willingness to set aside his country's territorial contest with China in the South China Sea.

Mr Marcos Jr, however, has said he will uphold the 2016 ruling by an international tribunal on a case filed by the Philippines that dismissed Beijing's claims to nearly all of the South China Sea.

"We have a very important ruling in our favour, and we will use it to continue to assert our territorial rights," he said in an interview in June.

But he also said that he would not want to antagonise China by being too assertive, and would rather hold direct talks with Beijing, or resolve conflicts through Asean.

China is eager to see its warm relations with the Philippines under Mr Duterte carried over to Mr Marcos Jr's government.

China's President Xi Jinping sent a letter congratulating Mr Marcos Jr on his inauguration on Thursday, saying China was ready to work with him "to chart the course for the development of bilateral ties from a strategic and long-term perspective".

He sent his Vice-President Wang Qishan to personally attend Mr Marcos Jr's inauguration.

"The Chinese side has always placed the Philippines as a priority in its neighbouring diplomacy," Mr Wang was quoted as saying on Thursday by Xinhua.

Unlike Mr Duterte, Mr Marcos Jr is keen on maintaining close ties with the Philippines' decades-long ally, the United States, as he seeks to assure a pro-American military and a population that still largely distrusts China.

Mr Manalo will have to translate that thinking into concrete foreign policy.

He was ambassador to the United Kingdom from 2011 to 2016, before he was recalled to Manila to resume his former post as undersecretary for policy.

In that role, he coordinated with diplomats of other nations to ensure key events progressed with few surprises and conflicts.