Marcos loses to V-P Robredo in survey of Philippine investors

MANILA • Philippine investors are lukewarm about the prospect of a Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos presidency, with Vice-President Leni Robredo emerging as their top pick to oversee an economic rebound, according to a Bloomberg poll.

A survey of 28 investors and analysts - when asked who they think is the best person to lead the South-east Asian economy - gave Ms Robredo the highest score of 106. Senator Panfilo Lacson came in second with a score of 91, followed by Manila mayor Isko Moreno with 81.

Mr Marcos and Senator Manny Pacquiao were at the bottom with a score of 46 and 44, respectively. Respondents were asked to score the five candidates from 5 to 1, with 5 as the most positive.

Ms Robredo, who trails Mr Marcos in most voter surveys for the May 9 presidential election, has pledged to prioritise stamping out corruption and enabling pandemic recovery and job creation.

Mr Marcos, the son and namesake of the late dictator who ran the Philippines when it declared bankruptcy in 1983, has vowed to bring back jobs and support small businesses, aid the farm sector, improve traffic flow on Manila's roads as well as fight a communist insurgency.

At stake is the revival of the Philippine economy, among the fastest-growing in the world in the past decade until the coronavirus pandemic cut hundreds of thousands of jobs and triggered a record contraction. President Rodrigo Duterte, who is limited by law to a single six-year term, is targeting expansion of as much as 9 per cent this year.

"What we need is a captain who will bring us out of the storm," said Mr Jonathan Ravelas, chief market strategist at Philippines largest lender BDO Unibank.

"The next leader must be able to address the economic and social crises we are confronting, to put us back on the path to faster growth. How our markets will perform will depend greatly on that."

Almost all the respondents in the survey conducted from late February to early this month predicted an economic expansion of at least 6 per cent can be sustained in the next six years. Managing the pandemic and cooling inflation are the biggest priorities for the next administration, according to poll results. Identities of the respondents and the institutions they represent are withheld.

"If (Marcos) is elected, it would only reinforce our view that the economy will continue to underperform over the coming years," Mr Alex Holmes, Asia economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a note last month, citing his tax case and a lack of achievements when he was senator. Mr Marcos' camp said he is qualified to be president despite the tax conviction.

Mr Marcos led a survey last month by Pulse Asia Research, with 60 per cent of respondents opting for him, while opposition leader Robredo came in second with 15 per cent. In third place was Manila mayor Moreno, with 10 per cent.

Davao City mayor Sara Duterte, the President's daughter and Mr Marcos' running mate, widened her lead in the vice-presidential race, getting 53 per cent in the survey. Her closest rival is Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto, whose support fell to 24 per cent.

Ms Robredo narrowly defeated Mr Marcos in the 2016 vice-presidential election, a result the latter protested against.

"Marcos, in our view, will likely be regarded as less market-friendly than Robredo, particularly when it comes to experience at the national level and in articulating a strategy for the country to recover from the pandemic," Nomura Holdings economists wrote in a January report.

