Marcos lauds father's legacy as he pledges to transform economy

Mr Ferdinand Marcos Jr was sworn in as the 17th president of the Philippines yesterday, completing an epic return of his family to power 36 years after they fled the country in shame and giving himself six years to remake the legacy of his father.

"This is a historic moment for us all. I feel it deep within me. You, the people, have spoken, and it is resounding," Mr Marcos Jr, 64, said during his inauguration.

In a 30-minute speech interrupted several times by applause, he extolled the rule of his father, dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr, as he gave a broad outline of his plans to deliver on his campaign promises.

"I once knew a man who saw what little had been achieved since independence in a land of people with the greatest potential for achievement… They were poor, but he got it done… So will it be with his son. You will get no excuses from me," he said.

Mr Marcos Jr took his oath at midday in a public ceremony at the National Museum in Manila.

His wife, Mrs Louise "Liza" Araneta-Marcos, 62, his sons Sandro, Simon and Vincent, his 92-year-old mother Imelda, and his sisters Imee and Irene were with him as he was sworn in.

The scene offered a split-screen image from another presidential inauguration on Feb 25, 1986, when Marcos Sr, his wife and their three children, including then 28-year-old Marcos Jr in army fatigues, stood defiantly on the balcony of Malacanang Palace, the seat of government, as a coup and an uprising swirled around them.

Hours later, he and his family were flown by an American plane to Hawaii to start their exile.

The dictator ruled the Philippines for two decades from 1965, almost half of it under martial law. During his rule, thousands were jailed and killed, and the family name became synonymous with cronyism, extravagance and the disappearance of billions of dollars from state coffers.

But yesterday, Mr Marcos Jr returned triumphantly to Malacanang. He met his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte and gave him a ceremonial send-off before the inauguration.

Mr Duterte, whose rule was punctuated by a brutal war on drugs and an ambitious infrastructure plan derailed by the Covid-19 pandemic, departed afterwards for Davao City to start his life as a private citizen.

Riding on a promise to continue what Mr Duterte started and on the key backing of his hugely popular daughter, Ms Sara Duterte-Carpio, Mr Marcos Jr won the May 9 election with 31.6 million votes - more than double the 15.03 million received by his closest rival, former vice-president Leni Robredo.

"The incoming Marcos government is likely to represent a continuation of Duterte's style of managing the government and economy, rather than a disruption, with a focus on post-pandemic recovery at the onset," said Mr Dereck Aw, a senior analyst at the think-tank Control Risks.

That continuity also means inheriting the baggage Mr Duterte has left behind. The government is in massive debt: over 12 trillion pesos (S$304 billion). Most of it was money borrowed to fund his pandemic response.

Prices have soared, as the ripple effects of the war in Ukraine reach the Philippines.

A sharp spike in petrol prices has spawned a transport crisis. Food prices are forecast to rise even further in the latter half of the year.

The Philippine peso has fallen to 55 against the US dollar, making it Asia's worst-performing currency.

"The situation is very volatile. Prices could still rise," said Mr Arsenio Balisacan, the new chief economic planner.

Mr Marcos Jr, in his speech yesterday, acknowledged the impact of the war in Ukraine on the Philippines.

"Countries like ours will bear the brunt of it, and if the great powers draw the wrong lessons from the ongoing tragedy in Ukraine, these same dark prospects of conflict will spread to our part of the world," he said.

"In the road ahead, the immediate months will be rough, but I will walk that road with you. The pandemic ravaged bigger economies than ours, but the virus is not the only thing to blame. What had been built was torn down. We will build it back better," he added.

Mr Marcos Jr talked about sweeping reforms in agriculture and education, helping businesses hardest hit by the pandemic, climate change, and reeling in more private sector help for his infrastructure push.

But he offered few details, except to say his ministers "are presently drawing up a comprehensive, all-inclusive plan for economic transformation" that he promised to unveil in his first State of the Nation Address a month from the inauguration.

Mr Aw said one advantage Mr Marcos Jr has is that he will be a more approachable, less intimidating leader than Mr Duterte.

"A welcome change is likely to be Marcos' departure from Duterte's proclivity for theatrical and long-winded policy pronouncements, which worked for his base but tended to spook uninitiated investors and send mixed signals to markets," he said.