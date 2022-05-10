Marcos Jr takes commanding lead in Philippines presidential polls

After waiting for more than 30 years, Mr Ferdinand Marcos Jr looks set to become the Philippines' 17th president.

As at 12.30am today, hours after ballot boxes closed at 7pm yes-terday, the 64-year-old son and namesake of the late dictator had already chalked up more than 26 million votes in partial, unofficial results.

He led his nearest rival, incumbent Vice-President Leni Robredo, 57, by an insurmountable 13.3 million votes by the time almost 45 million out of some 67 million cast votes had been counted.

Mr Marcos Jr's running mate, Ms Sara Duterte-Carpio, 43, daughter of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, is poised to become vice-president, with a lead of 18 million votes over second-placed Senator Kiko Pangilinan, 58, Ms Robredo's running mate.

Appearing on television just before midnight, Mr Marcos Jr thanked his supporters, though he stressed that "it is not over till the final count".

The results were in line with opinion polls that forecast a landslide win for both Mr Marcos Jr and Ms Duterte-Carpio.

Millions of voters swarmed their precincts even before polling started at 6am, queueing for hours to make sure that their votes would count in what was seen as the most consequential and most contested election in the Philippines in more than 30 years.

Ms Robredo's supporters had believed the gap was much narrower, citing the mammoth turnout in her political rallies, the fervour shown by her mostly young volunteers and flaws in the surveys.

Yesterday's massive voter turnout early in the day reflected how ferociously fought this year's political contest had been, largely because of what the top two leading candidates represent.

Mr Marcos Jr styled himself as the "continuity candidate" who would pursue Mr Duterte's policies, including his bloody drug war and rapprochement with China.

To critics, he represents the return to power of a political family responsible for mass killings and institutionalised kleptocracy during the 20-year reign of his father that ended in 1986, when a military-backed civilian revolt forced the Marcoses to flee the Philippines.

Ms Robredo, on the other hand, is heir to the 1986 pro-democracy movement that ousted Marcos Sr.

She has been pushing back against the Marcoses' narrative that the Marcos years were marked by peace and prosperity, and that the 1986 revolt was nothing more than a coup orchestrated by a powerful minority. Ms Robredo has also said that she will roll back many of Mr Duterte's actions.

These political differences have driven a wedge among families and friends.

Mr Benjamin Esguerra, 74, a pensioner, said he voted for Ms Robredo because "this country needs someone who is honest, has integrity, morality and capability".

But he said his wife, who is a member of the influential Iglesia ni Cristo (Church of Christ), likely voted for Mr Marcos Jr.

Mr Vic Carpio, 48, who owns a small fleet of ride-sharing cars, said he found himself in the minority in his neighbourhood. "My neighbours all had these tarps for Leni. But I am voting for (Marcos Jr) because I think he is sincere in wanting to turn things around, despite what they are saying about him and his past," he said.

Polling was marred by queues that lasted four to eight hours for many, as voting machines were plagued by paper jams, unreadable ballots and printing issues.

With many still yet to step into a polling booth as the clock ticked towards the close of voting at 7pm, tempers flared as those still queueing demanded an explanation for why they were suddenly on the verge of being disenfranchised.

"We don't want to talk to you! We want someone who can give answers, not excuses!" a woman was shown on a viral video shouting at a volunteer trying to placate a roomful of voters at a precinct in Quezon City, north of Manila.

Ms Maebel Quiambao, 38, a mall clerk, had been queueing since 1pm at another precinct in Makati city, the country's financial hub, but was still lining up as 7pm approached.

"My vote will be wasted if I walk away now. I won't let that happen," she said.