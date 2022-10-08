Marcos' first 100 days: 'Putting out fires' as more crises loom ahead

MANILA - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has cited forming a "functional" government focused on economic recovery as a key accomplishment so far, but analysts say he needs to produce concrete solutions to tackle the Philippines' soaring inflation and post-pandemic recovery.

Friday marked the 100th day in office of Mr Marcos, the first Filipino president to win by a majority vote - immediate past president Rodrigo Duterte took 39 per cent of the votes in 2016 - since the bloodless revolution in 1986 that ousted his dictator father, after whom he was named.

Asked in a public forum on Wednesday to cite his accomplishments so far, Mr Marcos lauded the "best and the brightest" people he appointed in his Cabinet for doing what they can to extinguish problems thrown their way.

"I think what we have managed to do in the first 100 days is put together a government which is functional, and which has a very, very good idea of what we are targeting in terms of strict economic targets," Mr Marcos said.

"We were putting out fires. We were just trying to make things work," he added, referring to shortages and price hikes in agricultural products like sugar and fertiliser.

Breaking with tradition, Mr Marcos has not released a detailed "First 100 Days" report.

Mr Marcos inherited a 12.8 trillion pesos (S$310.5 billion) debt from his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte. He also has to deal with an economy crippled by the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, which have sent the prices of goods soaring and weakened the peso against the US dollar.

Economist JC Punongbayan, an assistant professor at the University of the Philippines, said Mr Marcos was "unlucky" to lead at a time of mounting global economic headwinds.

But the President, who concurrently heads the agriculture ministry, could have done more to address overall inflation driven by higher food costs, said Mr Punongbayan.

"He could be doing things to at least abate the worst effects of these economic developments. For example, ensuring an adequate supply of agricultural commodities, as well as targeted subsidies for the extremely poor. In both aspects, the President has under-delivered," said Mr Punongbayan.

Mr Aries Arugay, chairman of the University of the Philippines political science department, said it has been a "slow 100 days" under Mr Marcos.

"He has put the country under cruise control, rather than actually trying to set the pace, set the direction, the trajectory of his administration," said Mr Arugay.

"Why can he afford it? In their minds, there's this invincibility because they have this huge electoral mandate."

Still, this is unlikely to make a dent in Mr Marcos' approval among the 31 million Filipinos who voted for him, Mr Arugay said.