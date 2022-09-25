Marcos eyes compromise on South China Sea oil exploration

MANILA - The Philippines is interested in renewing talks with China on joint oil and gas exploration in the South China Sea to expand and diversify its sources of energy, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

The South-east Asian country seeks a compromise with China, which is claiming parts of the South China Sea that are within Philippine territory, Mr Marcos said, stressing that any agreement must not violate his nation's laws.

While the Philippines and China could not agree on which nation's law would apply, "we continue to explore, perhaps there can be other ways that we can do it", Mr Marcos said.

"There have been examples around the region where there have been similar differing views on exclusive economic zones and baselines, where they have managed to find a way to have joint explorations with the Chinese, with the Americans."

In June, Mr Marcos' predecessor, Mr Rodrigo Duterte, ended talks with Beijing on oil and gas exploration in the South China Sea, with then Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin saying discussions had gone as far as "it is constitutionally possible to go".

Mr Marcos has pledged to foster closer ties with China, calling the relationship "advantageous" to both nations. He has also described Beijing as Manila's "strongest partner" in pandemic recovery, and his top diplomat earlier expressed openness about resuming talks on oil exploration.

Still, his new government has been ramping up protests against China's alleged incursions in the South China Sea, and he pledged not to cede territory. The two countries have been locked in a dispute in the resource-rich waters that also serve as a key shipping passage.

Mr Marcos earlier met United States President Joe Biden, with the two underscoring freedom of navigation in the South China Sea. Mr Biden also reaffirmed the US' "ironclad" pledge to defend its former colony - days after Mr Marcos said he cannot see the Philippines' future without America.

Mr Marcos wants to explore for gas within the Philippine South China Sea territory to provide the country with an "interim fuel supply" while building its renewable energy capacity.

In a Bloomberg interview on Friday, Mr Marcos said the Philippines, because of its proximity to China and Taiwan, will not be "exempt" if war should erupt between the mainland and the island.

"The defence of the country is going to be the first priority, but again we can't act independently," he said. "The Philippines is not militarily sufficiently capable to fight a war by ourselves, therefore we are putting much of our efforts into the partnerships that we have with our allies and partners."

Mr Marcos said Asean will have a "very large part to play" and "should be the main actor when it comes to defence and security around the region".

Meanwhile, he also said the Philippines is talking to Russia about buying fuel and other key commodities because the country's national interest overrides potential concerns over the war in Ukraine.

In the Bloomberg TV interview, he noted that the Philippines cannot be complacent in relying on traditional suppliers.

Mr Marcos said the South-east Asian nation was having conversations with Russia and other countries to diversify its supply chain for foodstuffs and agricultural necessities like fertiliser to keep prices down.

"Now maybe we need to approach Russia, say that maybe they can loosen up and provide us with fuel," Mr Marcos said on Friday afternoon from New York, where he was attending the United Nations General Assembly.

He added that the Philippines was "close" to striking agreements with Russia and others. "The political side of it has been a little tricky, but nonetheless, the national interest comes first," he said, when asked about US-led sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

"We need to find those new sources of fuel. But that applies not only to fuel, it applies to things like feed, fertiliser, other inputs that are just critical for us."

The comments from Mr Marcos reflect the difficult choices facing leaders in many developing nations that are facing potential political fallout as rising prices drive people into poverty.

Mr Marcos' economic team is aiming for growth of at least 6.5 per cent annually up to the end of 2028, bringing the country back to its pre-pandemic expansion levels.

BLOOMBERG