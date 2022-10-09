Marcos cites functional govt as key accomplishment in first 100 days

MANILA - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has cited forming a "functional" government focused on economic recovery as a key accomplishment so far, but analysts say he needs to produce concrete solutions to tackle the country's soaring inflation and post-pandemic recovery.

Friday marked the 100th day in office for Mr Marcos, the first Filipino president to win by a majority vote - immediate past president Rodrigo Duterte took 39 per cent of the votes in 2016 - since the bloodless revolution in 1986 that ousted his dictator father, after whom he was named.

Asked at a public forum on Wednesday to cite his accomplishments so far, Mr Marcos lauded the "best and the brightest" people he appointed in his Cabinet for doing what they can to extinguish problems thrown their way.

"I think what we have managed to do in the first 100 days is put together a government which is functional, and which has a very, very good idea of what we are targeting in terms of strict economic targets," Mr Marcos said.

"We were putting out fires. We were just trying to make things work," he added, referring to shortages and price hikes over products such as sugar and fertiliser.

Breaking with tradition, Mr Marcos did not release a detailed "First 100 Days" report.

He inherited a 12.8-trillion peso (S$310.7 billion) debt from Mr Duterte, and has to deal with an economy crippled by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, which sent the prices of goods soaring and weakened the peso against the US dollar.

Economist JC Punongbayan, an assistant professor at the University of the Philippines, said Mr Marcos was "unlucky" to lead at a time of mounting global economic headwinds.

But the President, who also heads the Agriculture Ministry, could have done more to address overall inflation driven by higher food costs, said Prof Punongbayan.

"He could be doing things to at least abate the worst effects of these economic developments, for example, by ensuring an adequate supply of agricultural commodities, as well as targeted subsidies for the extremely poor.

"In both aspects, the President has under-delivered," he added.