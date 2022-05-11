Marcos asks to be judged by his actions

MANILA • The son of the disgraced late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos vowed yesterday to work for all people after his stunning election victory, and told the world to judge him by his presidency, not his family's past.

Mr Ferdinand Marcos Jr, better known as Bongbong, became the first candidate in recent history to win an outright majority in a Philippines presidential election, paving the way for a return to rule for the country's most notorious political dynasty.

"Judge me not by my ancestors, but by my actions," Mr Marcos Jr, 64, told the world, according to a statement by his spokesman Vic Rodriguez.

Mr Marcos Jr fled into exile in Hawaii with his family during a 1986 "people power" uprising that ended his father's autocratic 20-year rule, and has served in Congress and the Senate since his return to the Philippines in 1991.

His runaway victory in Monday's election now looks certain, with 98 per cent of the eligible ballots counted in an unofficial tally showing he has 31 million votes, double those of his nearest rival, Vice-President Leni Robredo, 57.

An official result is expected around the end of the month.

"This is a victory for all Filipinos, and for democracy," Mr Rodriguez said.

"To those who voted for Bongbong, and those who did not, it is his promise to be a president for all Filipinos. To seek common ground across political divides, and to work together to unite the nation."

Political analysts say Mr Marcos Jr's presidency is unlikely to foster unity, with bitter feelings about his family's vast political influence and wealth.

Philippine markets were mixed after the vote. Stocks lost as much as 3 per cent at one point, sovereign dollar bonds fell, while the peso rose 0.4 per cent against the dollar.

Around 400 people, mostly students, staged a protest against Mr Marcos Jr outside the election commission yesterday, citing election irregularities.

A big win for Mr Marcos Jr was securing President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter as his vice-presidential running mate.

Ms Sara Duterte-Carpio, 43, won more than three times the number of votes compared with her nearest rival and also likely broadened the Marcos appeal in many areas.

As the vote count showed the extent of the Marcos win, Ms Robredo told her supporters to continue their fight for truth until the next election and dismantle "the structures of lies".

REUTERS

SEE THE BIG STORY