Many lorry drivers still prefer Causeway over Second Link

JOHOR BARU • Efforts to get those driving heavy vehicles, especially lorries, to use the Second Link instead of the Causeway to enter and exit Singapore seem to be in vain.

Instead, more heavy vehicles are jamming the Causeway, adding to the already severe congestion there.

In July, the Malaysian federal government said measures would be introduced to get more lorry drivers to use the Sultan Abu Bakar Customs Immigration and Quarantine complex at the Second Link. But checks showed that not only were more lorries jamming the Causeway, but the heavy vehicles were "encroaching" into lanes for cars.

Last week, Malaysian traffic police had to be sent to the halfway mark of the Causeway to order errant lorry drivers to turn back to Johor.

Johor Lorry Operators Association president Novan Hing said more lorry drivers are using the Second Link but many still prefer the Causeway. He said the lower levy imposed on heavy vehicles at the Second Link has attracted more drivers there, but added: "The issue of congestion persists as the number of vehicles using the two routes is high, especially during the holiday season."

Mr Hing said the only way to ease traffic is to improve facilities at the Second Link and the Causeway.

The levy for commercial vehicles and toll charges at the Second Link were reduced in February last year to encourage more lorry drivers to use the Second Link.

Drivers of outbound and inbound commercial vehicles pay only RM50 (S$16.50), compared with RM200 for outbound commercial vehicles and RM100 for commercial vehicles entering Johor from Singapore previously.

Lorry driver Eddy Tan, 42, said he prefers to use the Causeway because it is closer to delivery locations in Singapore. "It is faster for me to use the Causeway as it will link me straight to areas near Woodlands," he said. "While the reduced levy may woo some lorry drivers to use the Second Link, for many others, the location of delivery still plays a big role."

Johor Public Works, Infrastructure and Transportation Committee chairman Mohd Solihan Badri said plans to relocate heavy vehicles, including cargo and container transporters, to the Second Link are part of an initiative decided at a technical committee meeting to reduce Causeway congestion.

"This will not only ease the congestion at the Causeway but also at Johor Baru city centre.

"However... we need further talks with all stakeholders in the industry as well as with the Singapore authorities," he said.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK