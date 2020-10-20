Manila to ease capacity limits in churches

MANILA • Churches in the Philippine capital Manila will now be allowed to open up to 30 per cent of their capacity for worshippers, Manila Bishop Broderick Pabillo said yesterday.

In an interview with ABS-CBN's Teleradyo, the bishop said Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso told him that he will issue an executive order easing the current limit of 10 per cent of capacity for churches in the city, amid the general community quarantine imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

"I received information this morning from the mayor and from Secretary Guevarra that they will allow churchgoers to occupy 30 per cent of churches' capacity," said the bishop, referring to Jus-tice Secretary Menardo Guevarra. "This means we are inviting those who are allowed to go out to enter churches."

Bishop Pabillo said he was also told that curfew hours would be relaxed in Metro Manila starting in December to allow traditional night masses to be conducted for the Christmas season.

According to the bishop, churches in Manila will hold more masses to allow attendees to practise physical distancing.

The Philippines yesterday recorded 2,638 new coronavirus infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 359,169. Another 26 deaths were recorded, taking total fatalities to 6,675, said the Health Ministry.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority general manager Jojo Garcia said yesterday that Metro Manila mayors want to keep the general community quarantine status in the capital until Dec 31, but with eased business, travel and curfew restrictions to revitalise the economy.

Mr Garcia said the mayors will submit a recommendation to the inter-agency coronavirus task force, which will then present it to President Rodrigo Duterte for approval. He said the task force also approved "in principle" the proposal to shorten curfew hours in Metro Manila, except for one city, from midnight to 4am, starting this week.

Mr Duterte imposed a strict lockdown in Metro Manila and other high-risk regions in mid-March to stop the spread of Covid-19. The Philippines is still under varying levels of lockdown as it grapples with the pandemic.

