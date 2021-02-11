Manila to beef up naval presence in S. China Sea

MANILA • The Philippines will beef up its naval presence in the South China Sea to protect its fishermen, its new military chief said on Tuesday, as concerns grew about the operations of China's coast guard in the disputed waters.

The move comes after the Philippines protested against a new law in China that allows its coast guard to board or open fire on foreign vessels in waters it regards as its territory, which officials said could heighten risks of a miscalculation.

"We will increase our visibility through the deployment of more naval assets, but I just want to make clear our navy presence there is not (to) wage war against China but to secure our own people," Lieutenant-General Cirilito Sobejana said.

China lays claim to about 90 per cent of the South China Sea and deploys its coast guard throughout the strategically important waterway. This is often accompanied by large numbers of fishing boats, seen widely as a Chinese maritime militia, which other claimants accuse of harassing their fishermen.

"That pronouncement by China that their coast guard can open fire at people intruding into their territory is very alarming," said Lt-Gen Sobejana. "It's a very irresponsible statement because our people are not going to the disputed area to go to war, but to earn a living."

China's embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Philippines, however, has very limited naval capabilities compared with China's fleet of navy and coast guard.

Last month, new US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed the importance of a defence pact with Manila and its clear application if the Philippines came under attack.

The United States has held regular patrols in disputed areas of the South China Sea to underline its presence in the region, the latest being on Tuesday when two US carrier groups conducted joint exercises.

REUTERS