Manila hotel undergoing demolition collapses - 2 killed, another injured

Rescuers searching for victims after a Philippine budget hotel, which is undergoing demolition, collapsed yesterday in Manila. At least two workers were killed and another was injured after a section of Hotel Sogo collapsed for still-unclear reasons. Officials said the two workers were found and given first aid while rescuers tried to extricate them from the rubble, but both later died. Another worker jumped off the building as some floors caved in and was injured. Manila Mayor Francisco Moreno Domagoso said 22 workers were at the site in the Malate tourism and entertainment district when the accident happened. The mayor said the accident prompted him to order guests in an adjacent budget motel to evacuate. Police are investigating the collapse.