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Man who staged own kidnapping for ransom in Malaysia gets 5 months’ jail

A man allegedly staged his own kidnapping by loan sharks in Malaysia and claimed his life was in danger in an attempt to extort RM30,000 in ransom from his family.

PETALING JAYA – A man who allegedly staged his own kidnapping by loan sharks in Malaysia and claimed his life was in danger in an attempt to extort RM30,000 (S$9,500) in ransom from his family has been sent to Kajang Prison after being charged in court on July 29 .

The 25-year-old was charged under Section 385 of Malaysia’s Penal Code and sentenced to five months’ imprisonment or a RM5,000 fine by the court.

Malaysian Chinese Association’s Public Services and Complaints Department head Michael Chong said he had advised the man’s father not to pay the fine, but instead allow his son to serve the prison sentence.

“The family had previously settled more than RM45,000 of the man’s debts earlier this year using the father’s savings, but he continued to borrow money before allegedly colluding with loan sharks to stage the kidnapping in a bid to obtain another RM30,000 from his family,” he said.

“I hope this prison sentence will allow him to reflect on his actions, realise that crime has serious consequences, turn over a new leaf and stop disappointing his family.”

Meanwhile, Chong commended the Selayang district police headquarters for its swift and professional investigation, saying it demonstrated the police’s commitment to protecting the public and combating crime.

He said police officers quickly noticed inconsistencies in the so-called hostage photograph after receiving the report and traced the suspect’s mobile phone signal before finding him asleep in a budget hotel.

“The prompt police action exposed the staged kidnapping and prevented the family from paying the ransom,” Chong added.

However, he urged the authorities not to stop with the arrest of the man, but to continue tracking down the loan shark syndicate believed to have orchestrated the scheme.

He alleged that the syndicate had encouraged and planned the fake kidnapping to cheat the man’s family and said such groups routinely harass and intimidate borrowers’ family members.

Said Chong: “Law enforcement agencies must intensify efforts to dismantle these loan shark syndicates and bring those responsible to justice. Only by tackling illegal moneylending at its source can we prevent more families from becoming victims and ensure a safer society.” THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK