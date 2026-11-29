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The man made a noise and disturbed members of the public near international departure gate G6 before climbing the frame at 4.56pm.

Videos online of a man supposedly climbing a window frame of a building at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) have gone viral.

According to Bernama, a 50-year-old Nepali man was taken to Kajang Hospital for psychiatric care after he climbed a window frame at the satellite building of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on Nov 28 .

The KLIA Officer-in-Charge of Police District (OCPD) Assistant Commissioner M. Ravi said the man, who was wearing shorts, made a noise and disturbed members of the public near international departure gate G6 before climbing the frame at 4.56pm.

Terminal security personnel calmed him down and took him to the Terminal 1 police station, he said in a statement on Nov 29 .

“Investigations found that the man was due to fly home to Nepal at 6pm that day.

“A friend who witnessed the incident said the man had been experiencing mental health problems for several months and had declined treatment,” he said.

Ravi said the man was admitted to the psychiatric ward at Kajang Hospital for further treatment.

He said police had also informed the Nepalese embassy of the incident.

Ravi advised the public to avoid speculating about the incident, saying false reports could cause alarm, particularly among those at KLIA Terminals 1 and 2.

Several videos posted on social media by members of the public showed the man climbing the window frame. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK