Man shot several times in as he walks out of convenience store in Petaling Jaya

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A man walked out of a convenience store after buying a pack of cigarettes and was shot several times in the stomach.

In the 4.50pm incident on Monday (Oct 15), the 35-year-old man was seen leaving the store at Casa Tropicana Condominium, along Jalan Persiaran Tropicana when the shooting occurred.

Petaling Jaya OCPD Assistant Commander Mohd Zani Che Din said the gunman was described as fair skinned, around five feet seven inches tall, and dressed in white and black.

He said the man fled the scene in a waiting white car after the shooting.

"We believe that he may have had an accomplice waiting in the car for him," ACP Mohd Zani said when met at the scene.

The victim was rushed to University Malaya Medical Centre for treatment.

Police are investigating the motive for the shooting while recording statements from witnesses and studying CCTV footage in the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.