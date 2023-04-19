Man nabbed in Johor for trying to smuggle freshwater prawn seeds from Singapore

JOHOR BAHRU - A driver of a Singapore-registered car has been detained for attempting to smuggle freshwater prawn seeds into Malaysia.

The vehicle was detained by the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (Maqis) and Johor Customs.

Johor Maqis said the car was detained at the Sultan Abu Bakar Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex on Tuesday at 1am.

“Upon inspection, we found about 100 prawn seeds worth RM400 (S$120) hidden in four boxes that had been modified,’’ Johor Maqis said.

It said the prawn seeds were brought in without a Maqis import permit and health certificate using a private vehicle on the import lane.

“Further investigation showed that the driver who attempted to smuggle the prawn seeds did not have documents to bring in the crustaceans,’’ it added.

Maqis said the biosecurity control of the prawn seeds into Malaysia was to ensure that the country’s agricultural industry is protected.

“The smuggled prawn seeds might carry diseases with them, which will threaten our aquamarine sector,’’ it said.

The suspect has been detained for further action and to assist with investigation.

If convicted of importing an agricultural produce without a Maqis import permit, an offender can be fined not more than RM100,000 or jailed not exceeding six years, or both. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK