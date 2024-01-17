Man arrested for raping, robbing woman on pedestrian bridge in Selangor

SELANGOR - CCTV recordings led police to arrest a Pakistani man who allegedly robbed and raped a woman at the Keretapi Tanah Melayu overhead bridge here.

Serdang district district police chief, Assistant Commissioner A. A. Anbalagan said the 29-year-old woman, a promoter at a shopping mall in Putrajaya, was on her way home when the incident occurred at about 12.40am on Jan 14.

“The suspect snatched the victim’s mobile phone before raping her at the overhead bridge,” he told a press conference on Jan 17.

The victim lodged a police report soon after the incident, he said.

“Our investigation led to the arrest of the 23-year-old suspect near a condominium at Taman Serdang Perdana, Seri Kembangan, at about 8.30pm on Jan 15,” he added.

“We also arrested the suspect’s 29-year-old friend, who is believed to be involved in stealing from a 20-year-old woman and injuring her in December last year.”

Both suspects are jobless, Mr Anbalagan said.

According to him, the first suspect entered the country in August last year, while the second suspect has been in the country for six months.

“Both suspects have been remanded until Jan 22. We urge those who have been victims of the suspects to come forward,” he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK