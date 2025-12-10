Man killed, another injured in drive-by shooting in Seremban, Malaysia; gang rivalry suspected

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

– A 43-year-old man was killed while another was injured after two assailants on a motorcycle fired into a moving car in Malaysia .

Negeri Sembilan police chief Alzafny Ahmad said the shooting took place during morning rush hour in Jalan Rasah, Seremban.

He added: “The two victims were attacked near Mambau, heading towards the Port Dickson toll plaza around 7.30am. Preliminary probes revealed that assailants had opened fire at the car as it was approaching the plaza.”

Deputy Commissioner Ahmad added that both the victims were still alive at the scene and were rushed to hospital, but one died while receiving treatment at the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital.

He said: “We believe the deceased is a bodyguard and driver to the second victim.

“The motive of the attack is believed to be revenge and gang rivalry, although investigations are ongoing.”

The police forensics team found several spent casings at the scene.

He added that the second victim, 47, who had a criminal record with 15 prior offences, was getting treatment at the hospital. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK