Man jailed for putting security forces on high alert with false claims of Sabah intrusion

KOTA KINABALU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A foreigner who sent security forces on high alert with fake claims of an alleged intrusion into Sabah by a group of armed men from the southern Philippines has been sentenced to six months' jail.

It was found that the 42-year-old immigrant, known as Ben, had come up with the fake information because of some family issues due to his recent marriage.

His wife's family was reportedly against their marriage, and his in-laws wanted to visit them to settle the matter.

Sabah Police Commissioner Idris Abdullah said the man made up the story to scare off his in-laws, so that they would not visit him and disturb him any more.

The man will later be referred to the Immigration Department for further action once he completes his jail sentence for spreading fake news and causing panic among the public.

Commissioner Idris said in a statement that the man was detained after security forces found no evidence of his claims.

He was then charged with spreading false news yesterday.

"The man was brought to the Lahad Datu Magistrate's Court on Wednesday (Feb 9), where he received his sentence before magistrate Ryan Sagiran Rayner," he said.

He said the police force welcomes information of any suspected criminal activities but these must be provided without ill intention.

Datuk Idris said the spreading of fake news could cause panic among the public and the authorities.

Last week, the man claimed that he saw a group of armed men wearing camouflage uniforms entering Lahad Datu via Long Patau in Tambisan on Jan 28.