Man in Malaysia arrested after video submerging puppy in water tank goes viral

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The video showed the suspect acting aggressively by submerging a puppy into a water tank at a construction site in Seksyen, the police said.

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SHAH ALAM - A man in Malaysia has been detained for allegedly abusing a puppy in an incident that went viral on social media.

Shah Alam OCPD Assistant Commissioner Ramsay Embol said police received a report at 2.14am on April 15 from a member of the public who had come across a video of the incident on TikTok.

“The video showed the suspect acting aggressively by submerging a puppy into a water tank at a construction site in Seksyen 32 here,” he said in a statement.

Acting on information, police detained the suspect at around 3.40pm the same day in the vicinity of the incident, he said.

“During the arrest, three dogs were also seized with the assistance of the Selangor Veterinary Services Department for further action,” he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 29 of the Animal Welfare Act 2015, which carries a fine of between RM20,000 (S$6,430) and RM100,000 or imprisonment of up to three years upon conviction, he said.

“We are also investigating under Section 428 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to three years, a fine, or both upon conviction. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK