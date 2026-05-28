Man gored to death by buffalo during Aidiladha sacrificial ritual in Malaysia, say Johor police

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Johor police said the buffalo suddenly became aggressive and attacked the victim, who is receiving treatment in hospital.

JOHOR BAHRU – A man died while another suffered injuries after they were gored by buffaloes meant for sacrificial rites during Hari Raya Aidiladha in two separate incidents in Ulu Tiram, a suburb in Johor Bahru .

Seri Alam police chief Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the first incident, involving a 45-year-old man, occurred at about 10am on May 27 in Kampung Tenang.

“The victim was gored by a buffalo meant for sacrificial rituals and was rushed to Hospital Sultanah Aminah for treatment. However, he was confirmed dead at about 11pm on the same day,” he said in a statement on May 28.

Assistant commissioner Mohd Sohaimi said post-mortem findings revealed that the cause of death was due to vascular injuries to the victim’s left leg.

He added that the case has been classified as sudden death, with no criminal elements found.

In a separate incident at about 2pm on the same day, another 45-year-old local man suffered a fractured rib after he was gored by a buffalo in Batu 19, Kampung Sungai Tiram.

“The buffalo suddenly turned aggressive and attacked the victim. He is currently receiving treatment at Hospital Sultan Ismail here,” he said.

Mr Mohd Sohaimi added that police have yet to receive any report regarding the second incident.

He said information on both cases had been forwarded to the Johor Veterinary Services Department for further action.

Mr Mohd Sohaimi also advised the public against speculating or spreading unverified information regarding the incidents.

Earlier, videos and photos of the incidents had been circulating on social media.

In one of the videos, the buffalo was seen breaking free from ropes held by several men before turning aggressive in an apparent attempt to escape.

The animal was also seen charging at a man, sending the victim flying before he fell to the ground. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK