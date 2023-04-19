Man found dead in car that fell into sewer hole in Sabah

The victim was suspected to have driven the car into the open hole by the side of a road in the town Bandar Letat. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM THE STAR/FACEBOOK
KOTA KINABALU - The body of a man was found in a car that had fallen into a gigantic sewer hole in eastern Malaysian state Sabah on Tuesday.

The victim, in his 40s, was suspected to have driven the car into the open hole by the side of a road in the town Bandar Letat in the east coast district of Sandakan.

A Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said that they were alerted to the incident at around 7.30am on Tuesday.

The spokesman said a rescue team rushed to the area and, together with a team from the Public Works Department, pumped out water from the hole to retrieve the victim trapped in the car.

“The victim was confirmed dead by a medical team from the Health Ministry at the location,” he added.

In a separate incident, a pedestrian and motorcyclist were reported to have been killed following a collision near Kampong Rampayan in Kota Kinabalu yesterday.

Both victims died at the scene at 8.30am. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

