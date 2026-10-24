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Man dies after being buried alive while digging in Johor

The Johor Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre said on Oct 24 that it received an emergency call at 10am.

PASIR GUDANG, Malaysia – A man died after being buried under soil while digging near the Taman Kedidi water tank in Pasir Gudang on the morning of Oct 24.

The Johor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Centre said in a statement on Oct 24 that it received an emergency call at 10am about the incident involving the 48-year-old victim.

“The operation team conducted a search and rescue (SAR) using specialised equipment, hoes and spades to facilitate excavation.

“The victim was successfully extricated and pronounced dead by Ministry of Health personnel at 12.33pm,” the statement read.

The operations centre said the body was handed over to the police and the operation concluded at 12.53pm.

The SAR operation involving 17 personnel from the Pasir Gudang and Johor Jaya Fire and Rescue Stations was temporarily halted for safety due to rain.

Meanwhile, the Pasir Gudang Parliamentary Welfare Bureau, in a Facebook post, extended its condolences to the family of the victim, identified as Jamaluddin Wahab from Taman Cahaya Masai. BERNAMA