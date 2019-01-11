Man caught on camera walking naked along road in Sabah town

KOTA KINABALU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A naked man who was wearing only a wide-brimmed hat was caught on camera walking along a road near Pavilion Bundusan in Penampang, a town located on the west coast of Sabah.

The incident comes after a couple were photographed skinny-dipping in a water fountain at the famous Gaya Street, which is near the area.

The photo of the naked man was circulated via WhatsApp on Thursday (Jan 10).

It is not known when the photo was taken, who the man is, or whether he is a local or a tourist.

In one of the many chat groups where this photo was circulated, a user said: "I know the weather is hot now, but no need to go naked".

Another person simply said, "Odoii muhau", which in the native Kadazan language means "Oh my goodness, he's crazy!"

Penampang police, when contacted, said they were investigating the matter.

No reports have been received on the matter so far.

It was earlier reported that a couple, believed to be tourists, were seen topless and hugging each other in a fountain at a roundabout along the street in the central business district here.

However, it is not known when their picture was taken, although it is widely believed to have been sometime around midnight, after most of the businesses in the area had closed.

Of late, tourists have stirred anger among locals due to their antics, from going topless at the summit of Mount Kinabalu to dancing in front of the city mosque.

The locals have urged the authorities to take stern action against such errant tourists.