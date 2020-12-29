Mammoth task as countries gear up for vaccine roll-out

The year started off on a grim note, but it looks like it will end with some good news: Mass Covid-19 inoculations have started to take off, fuelling hopes that the pandemic can finally be reined in.

Several health regulators have cleared Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, the United States has given the Moderna vaccine its nod, and other experimental vaccines are inching closer to the finish line.

"I believe this is the weapon that will end the war," said Mr Andrew Cuomo, Governor of New York.

For the vast majority of countries, vaccination will be voluntary.

Leaders have offered to be among the first to get vaccinated to dispel any doubts about the safety of the vaccines, with US Vice-President Mike Pence and President-elect Joe Biden receiving theirs earlier this month.

Many countries are also making the vaccines free for all residents, with priority given to front-line personnel, healthcare workers, seniors and other vulnerable people.

But Indonesia, which has received its first batch of 1.2 million doses from China's Sinovac Biotech, plans to first inoculate its working adults aged 18 to 59 from next year.

The elderly, people with existing health issues and pregnant women are not on its priority list as it does not have the data to guarantee that the vaccine will be safe for them. The Sinovac trial shots were tested only on those aged 18 to 59.

Some governments are taking a wait-and-see approach.

New Zealand will start vaccinating its population only in the second half of next year, and in Australia inoculation will take place from March if the health authorities deem it safe.

"The scientific community is still waiting to see all of the data for how well each vaccine prevents transmission of Covid-19," said Associate Professor Siouxsie Wiles from Auckland University's School of Biological Sciences.

The vaccination of tens of millions of people will be a mammoth task. Many countries are roping in volunteers, readying trucks and cargo planes, procuring ultra-cold storage refrigerators and conducting distribution dry runs.

India's experience in running the world's biggest immunisation programme (it inoculates more than 40 million babies and pregnant women against 12 diseases every year) will stand it in good stead.

Three hundred million people - mostly front-liners and those above 65 - are expected to receive doses in the first phase lasting until July.

The government is encouraging states to choose one vaccine per district to simplify the huge undertaking. Officials may use polling booths and wedding halls as vaccination centres. Some 29,000 cold storage facilities will be used to stock the vaccines. And 154,000 nurses and midwives will be deployed to administer the shots.

Britain, which on Dec 8 became the first country to start mass inoculations, has brought in the military to help. Stadiums and conference halls have also been converted into vaccination centres.

Initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine that arrived from Belgium are being stored in secure sites across the country, where they will be checked for quality before being dispatched to vaccination hubs.

The European Union has also kicked off its vaccine roll-out, with Germany, Hungary and Slovakia leading the pack last Saturday. The Netherlands, however, had to delay its campaign until Jan 8 owing to issues including an under-equipped IT system and a lack of prepared scripts for call centre staff. An earlier plan for local doctors to give the shots was also scrapped in favour of mass vaccination centres for logistical reasons.

In Latin America, front-line healthcare workers in Mexico and Chile were among the first to be vaccinated against Covid-19 on Christmas Eve.

In Indonesia, experts such as epidemiology professor Pandu Riono from the University of Indonesia say vaccinating just half of its population of 268 million might take up to four years.

"The government thinks the vaccine is the quick solution. But the vaccine itself doesn't work if you don't successfully deliver it to the people," he told the Financial Times, noting Indonesia's size and underdeveloped transport system.

In Malaysia, experts have pointed out that the complex requirements of the Pfizer vaccine, such as super-cold storage, will be an obstacle as minus 70 deg C freezers are not easily available.

"For remote clinics in Sabah and Sarawak, this is going to be an even bigger challenge," Universiti Malaya epidemiologist Awang Bulgiba Awang Mahmud told The Star.

And then there are worries that organised crime groups might target the vaccines for theft.

"It is the most valuable asset on earth right now," Ms Lisa Forte, a former British counter-intelligence employee and a partner at cyber-security firm Red Goat, told The New York Times.

"Naturally, this will attract highly skilled cyber criminals, criminal groups and state actors."

Spaniard Luis Sacristan, 42, told The Straits Times that he is looking forward to getting the vaccine.

"I will take the vaccine because it offers protection for my son. It's like a shield from the people closest to him to make sure he is safe."

His views are consistent with surveys reflecting large numbers of people who want to be immunised.

An October Ipsos survey of over 18,000 adults in 15 countries found that 73 per cent would get a Covid-19 vaccine. Research published by the journal Nature also noted that 71.5 per cent of 13,426 respondents in 19 countries said "they would be very or somewhat likely to take a Covid-19 vaccine".

Some are hesitant to get inoculated, though, citing concerns about side effects and vaccines moving too quickly through trials.

Reports of allergic reactions have already cropped up in the US and Britain, bringing warnings that the vaccines may not be suitable for people with a history of suffering anaphylaxis when exposed to ingredients in the shots.

"I will probably give it some time, probably until the end of 2021, to see the effectiveness of the vaccine before actually getting it," said Ms Dymphna Lanjuran, 38, an artist-curator and gallerist in Malaysia. "The virus may mutate and there is no guarantee the vaccine will be effective (against the mutated virus)."