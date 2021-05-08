Maldives' Speaker wounded in blast, undergoing surgery

MALE • Mr Mohamed Nasheed, the former president of the Maldives, was in surgery yesterday after being hit by shrapnel from a bomb blast outside his home, his party said.

Mr Nasheed, who is now Speaker of Parliament, was getting into his car when the blast occurred.

No one has yet to claim responsibility for Thursday's explosion in the capital Male. The blast has revived security concerns in the tropical islands known for their luxury resorts.

Local media reports suggested that a home-made explosive device had been planted on a motorcycle parked near his car.

Armed police units and security forces cordoned off the area where the attack took place, and the Maldivian Parliament, which was in recess, called an emergency meeting following the attack.

Mr Nasheed was rushed to hospital for treatment of his wounds. "He is stable, surgery ongoing," a spokesman for his ruling Maldivian Democratic Party said yesterday.

The archipelago has been known in the past for political unrest as well as Islamist militant violence.

In 2015, former president Abdulla Yameen escaped unharmed after an explosion on his speedboat, while a 2007 blast blamed on Islamist militants targeted foreign tourists and injured 12 people.

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, a close ally of Mr Nasheed, said the blast was an attack on Maldives' "democracy and economy".

The government is seeking technical support from foreign partners in the case and a team from the Australian Federal Police is expected to join the investigation today, Mr Solih said late on Thursday.

Mr Nasheed is the island's first democratically elected president and has frequently warned of extremist groups infiltrating the Islamic nation.

