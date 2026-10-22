Malaysia’s TuJu highway navigation app hit by technical disruptions amid user surge

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Malaysia’s highway authority said efforts are underway to identify the cause of disruptions.

PETALING JAYA – The Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) is working to resolve technical disruptions affecting the TuJu navigation application following a sharp increase in users.

In a statement on Oct 22, LLM said the matter was being resolved together with the application provider Prosignal Consortium Sdn Bhd (PCSB).

LLM said the surge in users came after the Prime Minister suggested that the public consider using a locally developed navigation application.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused, and efforts are underway to identify the cause of the disruptions, restore system stability and improve the application’s capacity to accommodate more users,” the statement added.

LLM said feedback on navigation functions, route information accuracy and the overall user experience was also being taken into account.

“Improvements will continue to be made to ensure that TuJu provides a more stable, accurate and user-friendly service,” LLM added.

TuJu, introduced on Nov 26, 2025 , is a highway navigation application developed by PCSB in collaboration with LLM.

The statement said besides travel information, the application provides updates on traffic conditions, highway facilities and emergency assistance to support motorists during their journeys.

LLM said efforts to strengthen the application would go beyond system stability to include improvements to navigation functions, information accuracy and its ability to meet users’ needs.

It added that, in line with the government’s focus on strengthening cybersecurity and national digital sovereignty, LLM would continue working with the Works Ministry, the National Cyber Security Agency and relevant parties to strengthen the local navigation ecosystem.

“This would include addressing security and data governance concerns.

“We thank the public for their patience and feedback, and we assure users that the issues raised would be taken seriously.

“Further updates on the recovery and improvement efforts would be shared through LLM’s and TuJu’s official channels,” the statement added.

The government is encouraging the public to use TuJu as an alternative for road navigation needs.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had said the alternative is proposed due to security risks concerning information and data on citizens’ movements, given that the Waze application is subject to the laws of the Israeli government. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK