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Malaysia’s transport minister says his resignation to take effect when ex-PM Najib serves house arrest

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said his resignation will come into effect once former prime minister Najib Razak returns home to serve his house arrest.

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s transport minister Anthony Loke said his resignation from Cabinet will take effect once former prime minister Najib Razak returns home to serve house arrest.

Loke said he had hand-delivered his resignation letter to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim after meeting him on Sept 28 to discuss the matter.

“I want to stress that my resignation letter has been handed directly to the Prime Minister and I had a discussion with him afterwards.

“During the discussion, he asked me to continue my duties for the time being.

“So for now and as far as the timing of the resignation coming into effect is concerned, that will be decided by the Prime Minister,” he said in a press conference after launching Malaysia Maritime Week 2026 on Sept 29.

However, the DAP secretary-general also said he had told Anwar that there needed to be a timeframe for his continued tenure.

To this, he said his resignation will come into effect once Najib returns home to serve his house arrest after the latter was granted a conditional pardon on Sept 18 by the Pardon’s Board.

Najib’s conditional pardon would allow him to serve the remainder of his SRC International sentence under house arrest until Aug 23, 2028, subject to payment of a RM50 million (S$15.64 million) fine.

“So, the timeframe is that on the day Najib returns home, my resignation will take effect.

“It has not happened yet so I am still serving and there is no replacement yet,” he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK