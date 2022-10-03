Malaysia's Speaker says not in his power to decide if Najib can attend Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun said it was not in his power to decide if former prime minister Najib Razak can attend Parliament sessions.

Najib - who is in jail for corruption - will remain Member of Parliament (MP) for Pekan pending a decision on his application for a royal pardon.

But because of his conviction, Najib cannot contest Malaysia's next election, due by September next year, unless he is pardoned before then.

"In relation to the attendance of Pekan, it is not under my power at all. I do not have the power to (determine whether) he is allowed to attend or not," Tan Sri Azhar said in Parliament on Monday.

Mr Azhar said Najib, who is currently serving a prison sentence after being convicted in the RM42m (S$13 million) SRC International case, will not need his permission to enter the House.

"The question is whether he can attend, it is not in my power (to determine) that because he is not under my custody," he said.

"Who has his custody? The prison has his custody, so it is up to the Prisons Department to let him out of their custody," he added.

He also said it was the Prisons Department's discretion to impose conditions, if it decided to allow Najib to attend the Parliament sitting.

"Again, that is not under my power," he said in response to MP Mohamed Hanipa Maidin, who had asked if Najib could attend Parliament as he was still an MP.

"If he is still an MP, I propose that he should be allowed to come to Parliament but on condition that he must be handcuffed, but he could dress the same way as us," said Mr Hanipa.

"We and the whole world want to see how a handcuffed MP comes to Parliament," he added.

The former prime minister is currently serving a 12-year jail term after the Federal Court upheld his conviction on seven charges of criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of power involving RM42m of SRC's funds. He was also fined RM210m. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK