Malaysia's small traders going online for Ramadan food sales

KUALA LUMPUR • With some states in Malaysia banning the hugely popular Ramadan bazaars amid the coronavirus pandemic, netizens have started social media groups to help small traders sell online, avoiding what they claim are the high commissions charged by food-delivery players such as GrabFood.

Five states have already banned these once-a-year food bazaars in order to prevent large crowds from gathering, with more states expected to join soon.

Graphic designer Amirul Rafiq started a Facebook group called Seremban Online Bazaar Ramadhan 2020, when he heard that there will be no such bazaar in Negeri Sembilan this year. Mr Amirul said Ramadan bazaar sellers can promote their business through the online group and then contact him to arrange for runners for delivery.

"In Seremban, there could be up to 1,000 sellers who usually set up stalls at popular Ramadan bazaar locations. When it was announced that they couldn't do any business this year, a friend who is also a seller asked if we can start setting up a network for runners to help them do delivery," he said.

The group now has over 7,000 members. Mr Amirul said the plan is to help the sellers raise awareness about the dishes they will be offering during Ramadan and get customers interested.

The states of Selangor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Terengganu and Kedah have decided not to organise these bazaars, even as federal Cabinet ministers said they have not made a decision on the matter.

Malaysia was into its 17th day of the 28-day movement control order (MCO) yesterday, with most businesses shut and the public advised to stay indoors.

The Muslim fasting month this year starts on April 23, nine days after the last day of Malaysia's MCO on April 14.

The annual bazaars feature stalls selling freshly cooked food and beverages, among other things. The stalls are often set up along closed-off roads and in open-air car parks all over the country. They are mostly packed with Malay Muslims looking for food and drinks to break their day-long fast.

Singapore, too, has announced that its Ramadan bazaars will not be held this year.

Malaysia yesterday said there were 217 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total to 3,333 infections. There were three more fatalities, taking the death toll to 53.

For those going online, there could be a steep learning curve for these small traders.

Mr Zamri Mohammed, secretary for confederation of small hawkers and traders Malaysia said: "You have to understand that some people like our Mak Cik Kiah (older women) wouldn't know how to get on social media or engage with delivery platforms to help with their business."

He said some sellers are reluctant to sign up with established delivery platforms such as Grab and Foodpanda. "Some of these platforms could take a commission of up to 35 per cent per delivery. So if you're selling a food item for RM10 (S$3.30), then you only take home RM6.50," he said.

Terengganu resident Mohd Wan Azenan, who has been selling at Ramadan bazaars since 2012, set up the Bazaar Ramadhan Online Dungun group with his wife Rozana Manaf on March 31. It now has over 600 members.

"Now we have to do what we can to help people promote their food business for delivery during fasting month," he said.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK