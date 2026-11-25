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Malaysia’s Second Finance Minister said to mull Maybank role

Malaysia’s Second Finance Minister Amir Hamzah Azizan plans to leave the Cabinet when his term expires on Dec 11, according to people familiar with the matter.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s Second Finance Minister Amir Hamzah Azizan, a key architect of the nation’s fiscal reforms, is considering joining the country’s biggest bank, Malayan Banking Bhd, when his term as a senator ends in December, according to people familiar with the matter.

Amir, who headed Malaysia’s largest pension, the Employees Provident Fund before being appointed second finance minister in a December 2023 Cabinet reshuffle, plans to leave the Cabinet when his term expires on Dec 11, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

Amir declined to comment.

“My focus is to do my day-to-day job,” Amir said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Haslinda Amin on Nov 25. “Let’s finish the job.”

Maybank’s current chairman, Zamzamzairani Mohd Isa, has held the role since November 2020.

Amir’s appointment at Maybank isn’t expected to take place immediately after he leaves the government as it requires approval from the central bank, the people said.

“At this point of time, we are unable to comment on market speculation,” a Maybank spokesperson said.

Under Amir, Malaysia pressed ahead with efforts to repair its public finances, narrowing the fiscal deficit to an estimated 3.6% of gross domestic product in 2026 from 5.5% in 2022.

The government replaced broad subsidies for electricity, diesel and petrol with more targeted assistance, generating about RM15.5 billion (S$4.86 billion) in annual savings.

Those reforms provided a buffer when the Iran war sent oil prices surging in 2026, forcing the government to spend about RM40 billion to shield consumers from higher fuel costs while temporarily tightening eligibility for subsidised petrol.

With more than 27 years of corporate experience, Amir has described himself as a technocrat rather than a politician.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim would respect Amir’s decision not to extend his role as second finance minister, one of the people said.

Malaysia’s central bank would have to approve Amir’s appointment at Maybank, the people said.

Before joining the government, Amir held senior roles across some of Malaysia’s biggest state-linked companies, including as chief executive officer of shipping group MISC Bhd, Petronas Dagangan Bhd and power utility Tenaga Nasional Bhd.

He also held leadership positions at state energy giant Petronas’s lubricants business and companies tied to state investment funds Ekuinas and Khazanah Nasional Bhd.

He is the son of the late Azizan Zainul Abidin, who served as president and CEO of Petronas from 1988 to 1995.

“This is a very public role, and in the end, I am not a politician; I am a technocrat, and I know what I am good at and I know what I can contribute,” Amir said in a 2024 interview with state news agency Bernama. BLOOMBERG